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Indigenous Peoples Day

Indigenous Peoples Day

Carbondale will host events for Indigenous Peoples Day October 12. The gathering will start at Sopris Park in the afternoon from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with a Seven Directions circle ceremony, history readings, and a drumming circle. Afterwards, a potluck dinner will be shared at the Third Street Center, where there will also be a screening of “The Condor and the Eagle” at 7 p.m.

Sopris Park
Free
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Carbondale
Sopris Park