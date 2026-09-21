Carbondale will host events for Indigenous Peoples Day October 12. The gathering will start at Sopris Park in the afternoon from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with a Seven Directions circle ceremony, history readings, and a drumming circle. Afterwards, a potluck dinner will be shared at the Third Street Center, where there will also be a screening of “The Condor and the Eagle” at 7 p.m.