Back for their second year at Wintersköl, the JAS Street Horns are returning to bring high-energy brass and jazz sounds to the heart of Aspen! The JAS Street Horns is a dynamic community music program created by Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS). Featuring talented middle and high school student musicians from across the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond, the ensemble performs live alongside professional instruction, bringing public spaces to life with vibrant jazz performances.