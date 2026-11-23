Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and Hall & Oates cofounder John Oates brings the Good Road Band to Aspen for an electric evening of R&B, soul and Americana.

Drawing from his acclaimed solo catalog, including Good Road to Follow and OATES, this full-band performance pairs deep grooves and sharp guitar work with decades of celebrated songwriting. It’s a rare chance to experience one of popular music’s most recognizable artists in the intimate setting of the Wheeler.

With opening act Emery Major.