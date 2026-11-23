John Oates and the Good Road Band
John Oates and the Good Road Band
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and Hall & Oates cofounder John Oates brings the Good Road Band to Aspen for an electric evening of R&B, soul and Americana.
Drawing from his acclaimed solo catalog, including Good Road to Follow and OATES, this full-band performance pairs deep grooves and sharp guitar work with decades of celebrated songwriting. It’s a rare chance to experience one of popular music’s most recognizable artists in the intimate setting of the Wheeler.
With opening act Emery Major.
Wheeler Opera House
$65+
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 27 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/