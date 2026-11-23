The Gallery Closing Reception will be held June 8 2027, from 5 to 6PM in the Patton-Malott Gallery.

Walls: In December 2022, I decided to document my high alpine color palette, season to season, day to day, for 2023. Even in winter, color is everywhere. Snow isn’t just a hard white after all – there are blues, grays, a spot of blood from a hawk kill, or churned-up earth from a burrowing animal. There is the anchor ice on a bluebird day, the lichen on the gambel oak, the deep purple-reddish bark of a chokecherry bush, or the brightly-colored feathers on the birds congregating at my bird feeder. Registering place forced me to pause and pay attention to detail.

Books: In June 2024, our daughter Bailey died, and the world we knew went with her. When I could return to the studio, I decided to record daily color again to gauge if I saw the natural world differently after catastrophic loss. But I also wound up documenting how the colors shifted during the record drought of 2026, an undeniable imprint of climate change. I then asked book artist Jennifer Roberts to collaborate with me to transform these small paintings into twelve artist books, one for each month. These daily notes from 2023 and 2026 form a narrative, a contemporary book of days.