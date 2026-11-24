Celebrate the season with an evening of creativity and crafting!

Join us for a special holiday edition of Hues & Brews as we gather to make colorful, one-of-a-kind lanterns for the Art Base’s first-ever annual Lantern Parade. Enjoy some festive cheer and connect with friends, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and allies in a welcoming, relaxed space.

Supplies, holiday snacks, and drinks provided.

No art experience necessary—just come as you are and let your light shine! We’ll create lanterns together and get ready to illuminate Basalt or your own personal window.

This holiday art night is free, but registration is required.

Generously sponsored by ASPEN OUT.

