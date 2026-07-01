Local Forest on the Brink: Climate Change, Wildfire and Drought

Forests across the Rocky Mountains are changing, and our valley is no different. Pushed by multiple stressors tree species that once dominated the landscape are receding, sometimes replaced by different tree species, and other times shifting to entirely different ecosystem types. Join ACES Forest and Climate Program Director Adam McCurdy to explore the Lake Christine burn area and learn more about local forest conditions and future outlook.

This class requires advance registration to ensure appropriate planning for the field experience.

Meeting location and logistics will be sent out to registered participants.