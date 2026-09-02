Mactoberfest
Mactoberfest
This year’s Mactoberfest will be held on Saturday, September 6th on Hopkins Avenue, and we’re turning up the fun with beer for sale by our local women’s hockey team, The Mother Puckers, live music, and plenty of cheesy competition. Two winners will be crowned, Judges’ Favorite and Crowd Favorite. Don’t miss this great community event that you can participate in!
Restaurant Row
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Aspen
970-920-5000
parksweb@aspen.gov
Restaurant Row
300 Block East Hopkins Ave.Aspen, Colorado 81611