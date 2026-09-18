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Mad Hatter Community Affair

Mad Hatter Community Affair

Come celebrate the end of summer in Snowmass Base Village with our third annual Mad Hatter Tea Party at The Collective — and like last year, the magic is free for everyone.

Down the rabbit hole you go. This is no ordinary season send-off. It’s an afternoon where the rules of reality take the day off, the tea never runs out, and the mountains themselves seem to lean in a little closer. Whether you arrive as the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit, or simply your own wonderfully mad self, you’ll find your people here.

The Collective Snowmass
Free
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Collective Snowmass
The Collective Snowmass
49 Wood Road
Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615
https://www.gosnowmass.com/events/