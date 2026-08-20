Motors on Midland is back in Downtown Basalt!

Classic cars, local food, and a good time in downtown Basalt, all to benefit Basalt Public Schools. The Basalt Education Foundation raises funds for Basalt public schools to support innovative programming and enriching experiences for every student. We serve the well-being and excellence of a diverse community through school-led initiatives.

A free-to-attend community event that supports Basalt public schools! A showcase of 40+ classic cars, local bites, and music. Car registration is required, and space is limited. Prize for Best in Show!

For more details about BEF and Motors on Midland, please visit: basaltedu.org

Car owners: register your ride with a donation to BEF and reserve your spot. For car entry questions, contact Amy Groom at agroom@basaltedu.org.