Mt. Sopris Run-Off Race

Join us Sunday, May 17th in Carbondale, CO for a 10-Miler and a 28k!

Starting at Flying Dog Ranch | Finishing Party at Rock Bottom Ranch

$75 EARLY BIRD Race Fee through March 31st – then $90

The Mt Sopris Run-Off takes place in Carbondale, CO, and offers two distances – 10 miles and 28k. Historically, this race has been a part of the Town of Carbondale’s Mountain Fair Weekend in late July. In 2026, the race will take place on Sunday, May 17th, as part of a growing trail running festival weekend in the Roaring Fork Valley. The race will feature two distances – 10 miles and 28k – both utilizing the iconic “Up & Over” single track trail in a point-to-point race. The 28k will start at 7:30 a.m. and the 10 miler will start at 8:00 a.m. Both races will start at Flying Dog Ranch in Carbondale and end at Rock Bottom Ranch in Basalt.