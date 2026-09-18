Music for Marguerite will bring together more than 20 musicians from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Heather’s Savory Pies & Tapas Bar in Basalt. The benefit is for Marguerite Dykann, who suffered a fall that caused severe bleeding in her brain and has been facing a long course of treatment, recovery and rehabilitation. The event is being co-hosted by Heather’s, which will also donate a portion of sales to Marguerite’s cause.