Join the Basalt Police Department and its public safety partners for an evening of fun, food, and community at National Night Out 2026!

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign held on the first Tuesday of August to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. In Basalt, National Night Out brings together neighbors and those who protect our community for a block party and cookout.

Come spend the evening with your Basalt Police Department, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and several other amazing community partners.

This is one of our favorite events of the year because it gives us the chance to trade report writing for laughter, high-fives, and conversations with the people we proudly serve every day.

Bring the kids. Bring the grandparents. Bring the neighbor you’ve been meaning to meet. We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate what makes Basalt such an incredible community.

