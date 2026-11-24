The community is invited to celebrate the season with an old fashioned open house and holiday market on Monday, December 7th from 4 – 6:30 pm at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum and Archives Building.

The free event showcases the museum’s nostalgic Victorian-era holiday décor as well as the totally tubular new exhibition Aspen in Excess: the 1980s, on display on the second floor.

Head over to the Archives Building Community Gallery to browse unique gifts from talented local artisans where you’ll find something for everyone on your list, in addition to the unique items in the AHS museum gift shop, including special edition 2027 photo calendars while supplies last.

Good cheer will be aplenty; with caroling led by pianist David Dyer, holiday libations, and more, it will be a festive and fun night at the museum!