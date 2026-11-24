Get ready for the RVR Old Thompson Barn Holiday Market! This in-person event is your perfect stop to soak up the festive vibes, find unique gifts, and enjoy a day out. Wander through charming stalls filled with handcrafted goodies, tasty treats, and holiday cheer. Bring your friends and family to celebrate the season in a cozy, friendly setting. Don’t miss out on this holiday tradition—there’s something special for everyone!