Open Snow Winter Presentation
Open Snow Winter Presentation
Join us for a Winter Presentation by Open Snow!
Sam Collentine is the Chief Operating Officer and Colorado Meteorologist at OpenSnow. In the presentation, Sam will discuss the 2026-2027 winter forecast and how the season is trending so far for Aspen Snowmass, along with tips and tricks for finding powder days across Colorado.
The Collective Snowmass
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Snowmass
The Collective Snowmass
49 Wood RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615