Opening Reception: Inner Workings – Staff Show
Opening Reception: Inner Workings – Staff Show
Inner Workings brings together the artists who shape the Art Base on the ground; our staff and instructors from 2025. This lighthearted exhibition offers a look into the creative practices that unfold behind the scenes, highlighting the ideas, experiments, and personal work that run parallel to our community programs. Rather than a “secret life,” this show reveals the true character of our organization: a network of thoughtful, committed local artists whose practices embody our mission and values.
The Art Base
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
The Art Base
174 Midland AveBasalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org