Red Brick Center for the Arts is delighted to present our annual Resident Artist Exhibition!

The Red Brick is home to talented resident artists who create, collaborate, and contribute to our vibrant community through studio work, programming, and events. These artists are at the heart of our mission to inspire creativity, explore, and connect.

Each year, this exhibition showcases the incredible work emerging from the studios. It’s a special opening as we enter the holiday season, a time to celebrate the artistry happening right here in our community.

We invite community members of all ages to join us for a festive evening of art making, socializing, and enjoying local art. Come celebrate, mingle, and share the joy of giving the gift of art this holiday season.