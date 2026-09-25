Orchid 101 & Repotting Workshop

Learn the secrets of how to keep your Orchids alive, thriving, AND how to get them to rebloom! Lead by Didi Lawrence, a self-taught orchid grower with years of personal experience, follow along as she shares her tips and tricks on how to successfully grow Phalaenopsis orchids.

The 2nd half of this workshop provides an opportunity to repot your own orchid plants with Didi's guidance, putting to use several techniques you just learned.

Bring up to 5 of your own orchid plants to learn how to repot, $5-$10 per plant. Additional fees may apply.

