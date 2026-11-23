Oren Pinhassi: Visiting Artist Lecture
Oren Pinhassi: Visiting Artist Lecture
Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Oren Pinhassi.
Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.
Oren Pinhassi (b. 1985, Tel Aviv, Israel) is a New York-based artist whose sensuous sculptures and immersive installations explore the relationship between the human body and the spaces we inhabit. Working primarily with sand, plaster, burlap, and welded steel, Pinhassi transforms familiar objects and architectural forms into anthropomorphic sculptures that blur the boundaries between body, object, and environment.
Anderson Ranch
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 19 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
(970) 923-3181
info@andersonranch.org