Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Visiting Artist Oren Pinhassi.

Visiting Artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Oren Pinhassi (b. 1985, Tel Aviv, Israel) is a New York-based artist whose sensuous sculptures and immersive installations explore the relationship between the human body and the spaces we inhabit. Working primarily with sand, plaster, burlap, and welded steel, Pinhassi transforms familiar objects and architectural forms into anthropomorphic sculptures that blur the boundaries between body, object, and environment.