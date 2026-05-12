Paint Like Bob Ross

The Pitkin County Library is hosting an evening of painting. Attendees will watch a Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting video, and follow along. They will also use acrylics and a smaller canvas so attendees can take their art pieces home at the end of the event. All brushes, paints, canvas and required supplies are to be provided. Snacks and tea will also be provided. That’s from 4 to 6 p.m. at the library.