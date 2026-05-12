Paint Like Bob Ross
Paint Like Bob Ross
The Pitkin County Library is hosting an evening of painting. Attendees will watch a Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting video, and follow along. They will also use acrylics and a smaller canvas so attendees can take their art pieces home at the end of the event. All brushes, paints, canvas and required supplies are to be provided. Snacks and tea will also be provided. That’s from 4 to 6 p.m. at the library.
Pitkin County Library
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill StAspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com