Partnering in Education & Aid for Kenya (PEAK): The Joys & Challenges of Pursuing an Education in Kenya

This is the story of a local nonprofit, Partnering in Education & Aid for Kenya, also known as PEAK, and its goal of helping young Kenyans access education, paralleled with the story of one young Kenyan's journey from poverty to pursuing a master's degree in the United States. Co-founders of PEAK, Debbie Welden and Rich Fisher, will speak of their experiences providing educational improvements and scholarships in Kenya over the past 17 years.

Levix Aloo, a young Kenyan man who grew up an orphan in one of Kenya’s largest slums, will tell his story of how he overcame great obstacles to obtain an education and is now pursuing his MBA at Colorado State University. The evening will include spoken presentations, a short video about PEAK's many projects over the years, and time for further conversation, questions, and answers.