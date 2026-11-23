PEAK’s Holiday Shopping Bazaar
PEAK’s Holiday Shopping Bazaar
All are invited to come enjoy holiday refreshments while shopping for beautiful, hand-made Kenyan beaded jewelry and other artisan crafts, created by Kenyan designers and artists in Samburu, Nairobi, and Meru. Proceeds will benefit PEAK’s ongoing projects in Kenya. Learn more at https://aidforkenya.org/
Aspen Community Church
Free
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Community Church
Aspen Community Church
200 E Bleeker StAspen, Colorado 81611