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Pete McBride: Wild Silence Author Talk

Pete McBride: Wild Silence Author Talk

Award-winning nature photographer Pete McBride shares tales of his travels to remote, quiet places on each continent; his captivating narrative is accompanied by engaging educational content, spectacular photographs, and companion illustrations.

Explore Books
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
https://www.explorebooks.com/
Explore Books
221 E Main St
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com
https://www.explorebooksellers.com/