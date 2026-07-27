Pete McBride: Wild Silence Author Talk
Pete McBride: Wild Silence Author Talk
Award-winning nature photographer Pete McBride shares tales of his travels to remote, quiet places on each continent; his captivating narrative is accompanied by engaging educational content, spectacular photographs, and companion illustrations.
Explore Books
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Explore Books
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooks.com
Explore Books
221 E Main StAspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5336
staff@explorebooksellers.com