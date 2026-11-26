Pink to Black presents Deadtronica
Pink to Black presents Deadtronica
Deadtronica: The Electronic Afterlife of the Grateful Dead
Deadtronica is keyboardist Aron Magner (the Disco Biscuits, Billy and the Kids) & Emmy winning guitarist/ producer Cloudchord. The duo merges the improvisational spirit of the Grateful Dead with the pulsating energy of electronic dance music.
From the acid test ethos to dance floor bangers, hear the legendary compositions re-imagined through a new lens. Experience the Dead, wired for the future.
Listen to their debut album, Deadtronica Vol. 1 at www.deadtronica.com
Thunder River Theatre Company
$40
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Pink to Black
Thunder River Theatre Company
67 PromenadeCarbondale, Colorado 81623