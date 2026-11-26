Deadtronica: The Electronic Afterlife of the Grateful Dead

Deadtronica is keyboardist Aron Magner (the Disco Biscuits, Billy and the Kids) & Emmy winning guitarist/ producer Cloudchord. The duo merges the improvisational spirit of the Grateful Dead with the pulsating energy of electronic dance music.

From the acid test ethos to dance floor bangers, hear the legendary compositions re-imagined through a new lens. Experience the Dead, wired for the future.

Listen to their debut album, Deadtronica Vol. 1 at www.deadtronica.com

