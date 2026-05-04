Join us for a Plant Swap and an afternoon of mingling over tea and snacks.

Bringing plants to share?

Arrive at 3:15pm. to set up a table. Please bring healthy plants or cuttings to give away, and plan to stay for about an hour, or until your plants are shared, so you can offer care instructions to new plant owners. All plants must be given away for free. Any plants that are not shared must be taken home by the person who brought them.

Just coming to find plants?

Stop by from 3:30pm to 4:30pm to browse and bring home a new plant.