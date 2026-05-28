Join us at Hallam Lake for an afternoon of discovery, connection, and awe as we celebrate the incredible world of birds of prey.

ACES’ Annual Raptor Fair invites families and community members of all ages to experience these majestic creatures up close. Meet ACES’ resident raptors—including our Red-tailed Hawk, Golden Eagle, and Great Horned Owl—and welcome a special lineup of visiting birds for the day, including an Eastern Screech Owl, Bald Eagle, Turkey Vulture, Peregrine, Swainson’s Hawk.

A team of expert educators from Nature’s Educators will be on hand to share their knowledge, offering engaging insights into raptor behavior, adaptations, and the important role these birds play in our ecosystems.