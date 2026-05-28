© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Raptor Fair

Raptor Fair

Join us at Hallam Lake for an afternoon of discovery, connection, and awe as we celebrate the incredible world of birds of prey.

ACES’ Annual Raptor Fair invites families and community members of all ages to experience these majestic creatures up close. Meet ACES’ resident raptors—including our Red-tailed Hawk, Golden Eagle, and Great Horned Owl—and welcome a special lineup of visiting birds for the day, including an Eastern Screech Owl, Bald Eagle, Turkey Vulture, Peregrine, Swainson’s Hawk.

A team of expert educators from Nature’s Educators will be on hand to share their knowledge, offering engaging insights into raptor behavior, adaptations, and the important role these birds play in our ecosystems.

ACES | Hallam Lake
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/
ACES | Hallam Lake
100 Puppy Smith St.
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
https://aspennature.org/