Redstone Holiday Market
Redstone Holiday Market
Join Redstone Art Foundation for the 7th annual Redstone Holiday Market. This is the area’s best and only European-style outdoor market, shop unique gifts and holiday decorations.
Local artists will partner with Redstone’s businesses to offer their wares. 40+ Local Artists will sell their works on the porch or under a tent of businesses along Redstone Boulevard.
Redstone Inn
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Redstone Art Foundation
info@redstoneartfoundation.org
Redstone Inn
82 Redstone BoulevardRedstone, Colorado 81623