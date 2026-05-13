Rifle Rendezvous
Rifle Rendezvous
The 30th annual Rifle Rendezvous — featuring an archery shoot, a carnival, a pancake breakfast and a car show — kicks off Thursday, May 14. It runs until Sunday at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. Musical performances include the Sean Moon Band and Whiskey Stomp … around 20 local vendors will see everything from hats to jewelry to chocolate … and Colorado Master Gardeners will also host their annual plant sale. The Post Independent reports that due to increasing operational costs, this year’s Rendezvous will not include bull riding.
Garfield County Fairgrounds
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Rifle
Garfield County Fairgrounds
1001 Railroad AveRifle, Colorado 81650