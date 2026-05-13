The 30th annual Rifle Rendezvous — featuring an archery shoot, a carnival, a pancake breakfast and a car show — kicks off Thursday, May 14. It runs until Sunday at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. Musical performances include the Sean Moon Band and Whiskey Stomp … around 20 local vendors will see everything from hats to jewelry to chocolate … and Colorado Master Gardeners will also host their annual plant sale. The Post Independent reports that due to increasing operational costs, this year’s Rendezvous will not include bull riding.