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Roaring Fork Rising | Aggie Flores & the Wildflowers

Roaring Fork Rising | Aggie Flores & the Wildflowers

Singer-songwriter Aggie Flores opens the series with original works blending South American rhythms with indie and folk elements. Her music is deeply influenced by her multicultural background in Buenos Aires, Aspen, and Charleston.

Wheeler Opera House
$18
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/