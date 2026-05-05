Roaring Fork Rising | Aggie Flores & the Wildflowers
Roaring Fork Rising | Aggie Flores & the Wildflowers
Singer-songwriter Aggie Flores opens the series with original works blending South American rhythms with indie and folk elements. Her music is deeply influenced by her multicultural background in Buenos Aires, Aspen, and Charleston.
Wheeler Opera House
$18
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/