Rock Bottom Ranch Community BBQ

Join ACES at 5 pm at Rock Bottom Ranch for an evening celebrating local and sustainable agriculture!

Enjoy a BBQ buffet with a delicious lineup of seasonal salads alongside classic favorites like brisket, smoked chicken, and hearty chili. Kid-friendly options will also be available.

Settle in wherever you like—grab a seat at the tables in the pole barn, relax at picnic tables on the lawn, or bring a blanket and stretch out on the pasture. Spend the evening enjoying live local music, wandering the ranch, and taking in the easygoing atmosphere at your own pace.