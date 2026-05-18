Rock Bottom Ranch Community BBQ
Rock Bottom Ranch Community BBQ
Join ACES at 5 pm at Rock Bottom Ranch for an evening celebrating local and sustainable agriculture!
Enjoy a BBQ buffet with a delicious lineup of seasonal salads alongside classic favorites like brisket, smoked chicken, and hearty chili. Kid-friendly options will also be available.
Settle in wherever you like—grab a seat at the tables in the pole barn, relax at picnic tables on the lawn, or bring a blanket and stretch out on the pasture. Spend the evening enjoying live local music, wandering the ranch, and taking in the easygoing atmosphere at your own pace.
Rock Bottom Ranch
$15-$45
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ACES (Aspen Center for Environmental Studies)
970-925-5756
aces@aspennature.org
Rock Bottom Ranch
2001 Hooks Spur RdBasalt, Colorado 81621
(970) 927-6760
jsmith@aspennature.org