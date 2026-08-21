September First Friday | Bonedale Flea

Join us September First Friday in the heart of Carbondale’s Creative District to enjoy the Bonedale Flea, featuring a variety of local makers, vintage goods, and culinary delights. Catch live music by Mountain Jam at Chacos Park, DJ sets by KDNK, street buskers, and special offerings from local businesses. Carbondale Arts’ gallery is open from 5–7 PM, a full list of happenings and Bonedale Flea vendors available here.

