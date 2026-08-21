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September First Friday | Bonedale Flea

September First Friday | Bonedale Flea

Join us September First Friday in the heart of Carbondale’s Creative District to enjoy the Bonedale Flea, featuring a variety of local makers, vintage goods, and culinary delights. Catch live music by Mountain Jam at Chacos Park, DJ sets by KDNK, street buskers, and special offerings from local businesses. Carbondale Arts’ gallery is open from 5–7 PM, a full list of happenings and Bonedale Flea vendors available here.

Carbondale - Main Street
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
https://www.carbondalearts.com/
Carbondale - Main Street