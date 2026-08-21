September First Friday | Bonedale Flea
September First Friday | Bonedale Flea
Join us September First Friday in the heart of Carbondale’s Creative District to enjoy the Bonedale Flea, featuring a variety of local makers, vintage goods, and culinary delights. Catch live music by Mountain Jam at Chacos Park, DJ sets by KDNK, street buskers, and special offerings from local businesses. Carbondale Arts’ gallery is open from 5–7 PM, a full list of happenings and Bonedale Flea vendors available here.
Carbondale - Main Street
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
Carbondale - Main Street