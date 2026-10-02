Sinatra on Love Cabaret

What is love? Is it longing, heartbreak, desire, devotion, or simply the courage to keep opening your heart?

In Sinatra on Love, Jeff Schlepp takes us on a deeply personal and musical journey through the many stages and contradictions of love, told through the timeless songs of Frank Sinatra. From the thrill of falling in love to the ache of losing it, Sinatra’s legendary songbook becomes the soundtrack for an evening of stories, memories, laughter, and reflection.

In the intimate, stripped-down style of TRTC’s Signature Cabaret Series, Jeff shares not only Sinatra’s music, but pieces of his own life and theatrical journey, creating an evening

where story and song collide, and every lyric has something to say about love.

With the incomparable Kyle Jones on piano, this is Sinatra like you’ve never experienced him before: personal, intimate, and unforgettable. Come explore the question we’ve all asked, and perhaps never fully answered: What Is Love?

TABLES ARE SOLD OUT!