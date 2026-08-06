A beloved Rocky Mountain tradition, the three-day Snowmass Balloon Festival features 20+ hot air balloons inflating with the backdrop of the mountains and skies of Snowmass Village.

Please note that early mornings in September can be very chilly, and we recommend wearing warm layers and closed-toe shoes.

There is no seating on the field, but spectators are welcome to bring blankets and chairs to sit along the perimeter of the field. Dogs are not allowed on site. There is absolutely no parking on any road shoulders within Snowmass Village due to drought conditions, including Brush Creek and Owl Creek Roads adjacent to the festival grounds. Free parking is available at Town Park Station and the Rodeo Lot, as well as the Brush Creek Park & Ride, with consistent free shuttle service to the site and around Snowmass Village.