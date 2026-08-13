Soiled Doves: The Working Women of Colorado’s Boom Days
Soiled Doves: The Working Women of Colorado’s Boom Days
Join presenter Julie Blanda, Colorado Historian with the Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin, for a fascinating look at the women known as "soiled doves" who worked in Colorado’s boomtowns and red-light districts during the state's gold and silver rushes. Moving beyond the myths of the Wild West, this program explores who these women were, their day-to-day lives, their influence on early frontier communities, and their rightful place in Colorado history.
Audience: Recommended for ages 13+ (PG-13)
Admission: Free and open to the public
Glenwood Springs Branch Library
Free
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Glenwood Springs Branch Library
Glenwood Springs Branch Library
815 Cooper AvenueGlenwood Springs, Colorado 81601