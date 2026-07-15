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Something Rotten!

Something Rotten!

Something Rotten! is a show where actors can use modern satire and exuberance to tell the (false) history of competitive theatre rivals in Shakespearean times. With specialized training in acting, vocal technique, and dance, led by industry professionals visiting Aspen to bring their vision and experience to the conservatory company, this program is designed for actors to bond as a summer company, take the next step in their journey as performers, and gain professionally led stage experience.

Aspen District Theatre
$15-$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Aspen District Theatre
https://theatreaspen.org/
Aspen District Theatre
199 High School Rd
Aspen, Colorado 81611