SOUPSKÖL | Wagner Park
SOUPSKÖL | Wagner Park
Celebrate our community's culinary creativity as restaurants from across the Roaring Fork Valley go head-to-head in the legendary Soupsköl™ competition!
Cast your vote as the ultimate judge and taste your way through a delicious variety of local soup creations. The winning restaurant will take home the coveted Soupsköl soup pot trophy and ultimate bragging rights! FREE to attend and taste.
Restaurant Row
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chamber Resort Association
970.925.1940
970.925.1940
Restaurant Row
300 Block East Hopkins Ave.Aspen, Colorado 81611