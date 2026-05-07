Fifth to eighth graders will present the Spongebob Musical Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Aspen District Theatre. Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg and the book by Kyle Jarrow, students will perform original songs written by Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s and more.

Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Runs Thursday to Sunday.