Stars Above Aspen
Stars Above Aspen
Join ACES for an unforgettable evening high above Aspen, where the night sky takes center stage. Stars Above Aspen invites guests of all ages to explore the wonders of the cosmos from 11,212 feet. As the sun sets over the Elk Mountains, attendees get ready for a night of discovery—where science, nature, and a sense of awe come together under the stars! Begin the evening with sunset yoga, then stay as the sky darkens and constellations come into view, guided by experts and educators who will bring the wonder of the night sky to light.
Aspen Mountain
$32 (Free for children 10 & under)
06:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Snowmass
Aspen Mountain
601 E Dean StAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 923-1227