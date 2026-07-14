Join ACES for an unforgettable evening high above Aspen, where the night sky takes center stage. Stars Above Aspen invites guests of all ages to explore the wonders of the cosmos from 11,212 feet. As the sun sets over the Elk Mountains, attendees get ready for a night of discovery—where science, nature, and a sense of awe come together under the stars! Begin the evening with sunset yoga, then stay as the sky darkens and constellations come into view, guided by experts and educators who will bring the wonder of the night sky to light.