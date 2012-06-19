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Strawberry Days

Strawberry Days

Step into the 129th Annual Strawberry Festival in beautiful Glenwood Springs, Colorado! The Glenwood Springs Chamber Foundation invites you to be part of one of Colorado’s oldest and most beloved festivals—where tradition, arts, and community come together in a stunning mountain setting.

Strawberry Days serves as an important part of our community’s identity and a tradition that we are honored to preserve. This cherished celebration symbolizes the joyful start of summer. While it has evolved over the years, its heart remains the same: a warm welcome to visitors, a reunion for neighbors, and a vibrant showcase of community pride. Enjoy the timeless tradition of free strawberries and ice cream, live music, family fun, and a colorful parade—all free to attend. Join us the third full weekend in June to experience the magic of Strawberry Days!

This weekend promises an unparalleled opportunity to connect with community, celebrate creativity, and be a part of a time-honored tradition. Can't wait to see you there!

General Park Hours:

Friday, June 19, 12-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday, June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Two Rivers Park
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

City of Glenwood Springs
970-384-6400
https://www.cogs.us/
Two Rivers Park
740 Devereux Rd
Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601
(970) 384-6301
csr@cogs.us
(970) 384-6301