Suzy Bogguss: A Swingin' Little Christmas
Suzy Bogguss: A Swingin' Little Christmas
GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist Suzy Bogguss brings A Swingin’ Little Christmas to Aspen with jazz-tinged classics and vintage holiday favorites. With her signature warmth and unmistakable voice, Bogguss blends country, swing and Americana into a festive holiday concert perfect for bringing family and friends together over Thanksgiving weekend.
Come early, grab a drink at the bar and enjoy a little extra holiday cheer before the music begins.
Wheeler Opera House
$35+
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman AveAspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/