GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist Suzy Bogguss brings A Swingin’ Little Christmas to Aspen with jazz-tinged classics and vintage holiday favorites. With her signature warmth and unmistakable voice, Bogguss blends country, swing and Americana into a festive holiday concert perfect for bringing family and friends together over Thanksgiving weekend.

Come early, grab a drink at the bar and enjoy a little extra holiday cheer before the music begins.