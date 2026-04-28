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TACT Opening

TACT Opening

To close out Autism Awareness Month, Ascendigo is celebrating a grand opening in Carbondale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 30. In partnership with the organization, Teaching the Autism Community Trades, Ascendigo is hosting an open house at the new location, which will expand access to hands-on education and career pathways for neurodivergent individuals. Guests can stop by, meet the team, and tour the space.

Ascendigo
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 30 Apr 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ascendigo
https://www.ascendigo.org/
Ascendigo
695 Buggy Circle
Carbondale, Colorado 81623