TACT Opening

To close out Autism Awareness Month, Ascendigo is celebrating a grand opening in Carbondale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 30. In partnership with the organization, Teaching the Autism Community Trades, Ascendigo is hosting an open house at the new location, which will expand access to hands-on education and career pathways for neurodivergent individuals. Guests can stop by, meet the team, and tour the space.