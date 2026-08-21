Tamales y Más (formerly Fiesta de Tamales)
Tamales y Más (formerly Fiesta de Tamales)
Get ready for the Valley’s premier multi-cultural community building event featuring international food tastings, homemade tamales, games, music, fun for the kids, and live music. Guests will have a chance to connect with neighbors from throughout the valley, share bites from around the world, and enjoy local musicians. Proceeds from the event support English In Action’s work to help local adults learn English and to foster strong cross-cultural relationships in our community.
English in Action
$35
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
English in Action
(970) 963-9200
info@englishinaction.org
English in Action