The Grove and Aspen Arts Club are hosting Teen Art Night on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at 315 E. Hyman Ave.

The evening includes art with Aspen Arts Club resident artist Rae Lampe, gaming, a movie and snacks. It is open to students in grades 9-12. Three adult staff members will be on site.

Admission is $20 with scholarships available on request. Walk-ups are welcome. To sign up or request a scholarship, Woolley can be contacted at scot.woolley@gmail.com or 970-694-6362.