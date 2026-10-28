Thanksgiving Dinner at MOLLIE
Thanksgiving Dinner at MOLLIE
Celebrate Thanksgiving with a relaxed holiday gathering at MOLLIE. Join us for buffet-style dining featuring a mix of French-inspired dishes from the Petit Trois kitchen alongside traditional Thanksgiving favorites. Select your preferred dining time and settle in for a seasonal feast. Seating times are available at 2 PM, 4 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM.
MOLLIE Hotel
$40-$125
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
MOLLIE Hotel
970-742-1234
reservations@mollieaspen.com
MOLLIE Hotel
111 S Garmisch StAspen, Colorado 81611
(970) 742-1234
reservations@mollieaspen.com