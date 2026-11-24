Drawing on a lifetime of bold ski expeditions, mountain exploration, photography, and journeys into some of the world’s wildest landscapes, Lou Dawson and Art Burrows bring a rare firsthand perspective to humanity’s enduring fascination with risk. Through extraordinary imagery, compelling stories, and hard-earned lessons, they explore the fine line between adventure and consequence—and how experience, judgment, restraint, and humility can mean the difference between triumph and tragedy.

This visually stunning presentation goes beyond tales of mountain adventure to ask deeper questions: Why are we drawn to wild places? What does risk teach us about ourselves? And how can a lifetime spent at the edge of uncertainty deepen our understanding of the natural world—and our place within it?

