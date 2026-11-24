The winners are in! The Aspen Times cordially invites you to join us for the party of the year to celebrate the Best of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt 2026/2027.Winners will be announced December 4th and honored at our annual event, happening this year at Paul JAS Center Aspen. Join us for a night of festivies, honors, and new friends.Guests will enjoy appetizers, two drink tickets (beer, wine, and soft drinks), a cash bar for all other beverages, a DJ, and the great company of fellow business and community leaders.

Tickets are $25 and include two tickets for wine & beer and appetizers. Cash bar available.