The Aspen Times: Best of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt
The Aspen Times: Best of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt
The winners are in! The Aspen Times cordially invites you to join us for the party of the year to celebrate the Best of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt 2026/2027.Winners will be announced December 4th and honored at our annual event, happening this year at Paul JAS Center Aspen. Join us for a night of festivies, honors, and new friends.Guests will enjoy appetizers, two drink tickets (beer, wine, and soft drinks), a cash bar for all other beverages, a DJ, and the great company of fellow business and community leaders.
Tickets are $25 and include two tickets for wine & beer and appetizers. Cash bar available.
Paul JAS Center
$25
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Aspen Times
Paul JAS Center
422 E Cooper AveAspen, Colorado 81611