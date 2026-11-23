Experience The Other Brothers' return live at TACAW on November 28 — a powerhouse ensemble uniting members of the Colorado music scene to honor one of America’s greatest musical legacies: The Allman Brothers Band. Featuring members of JJ Grey & Mofro, Circles Around The Sun, John Oates Band, and the original Derek Trucks Band, this group captures the spirit and electrifying interplay that defined ABB. Expect beloved hits like “Dreams,” “Jessica,” and “Whipping Post,” plus deep cuts and surprises you won’t hear anywhere else.