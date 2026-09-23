The Polish Ambassador
The Polish Ambassador
Musician. Producer. Beatsmith. Recording artist. Composer. Dance-floor general. Label-head. A mystery man of many hats, The Polish Ambassador rocks more than just a trademark jumpsuit, authoring sublime, intentional artistic works, animated safaris in technicolor sound. At first breath, The Polish Ambassador was an experiment, David Sugalski’s sound-art passion project that came to life.
TACAW
$50-$65
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org