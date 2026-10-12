The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
We’re excited to host The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 30!
After getting a flat tire in the middle of nowhere, newly engaged couple Brad and Janet encounter the eerie mansion of the flamboyant, seductive Dr. Frank-N-Furter and a variety of eccentric characters. Through elaborate dance and rock music, the mad scientist unveils his latest creation: a perfect, muscular man.
TACAW
$20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org