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The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

We’re excited to host The Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 30!

After getting a flat tire in the middle of nowhere, newly engaged couple Brad and Janet encounter the eerie mansion of the flamboyant, seductive Dr. Frank-N-Furter and a variety of eccentric characters. Through elaborate dance and rock music, the mad scientist unveils his latest creation: a perfect, muscular man.

TACAW
$20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TACAW (The Arts Campus at Willits)
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/
TACAW
400 Robinson St
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-510-5365
info@tacaw.org
https://tacaw.org/