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The Rocky Horror Picture Show & After Party with Jocko Homo

The Rocky Horror Picture Show & After Party with Jocko Homo

Join Aspen Film and Belly Up Aspen on Saturday, October 24, for a special screening of the cult classic THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW! Get ready for an unforgettable evening of outrageous costumes and iconic musical numbers as we celebrate this beloved cult phenomenon.

The screening begins at 7:30 PM, followed by a live performance from Jocko Homo at 9:30 PM.

Tickets: $19.75 for the film and live music | $10 for the live performance only.

Belly Up Aspen
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Film
(970) 925-6882
info@aspenfilm.org
https://aspenfilm.org/
Belly Up Aspen
450 S Galena St #202
Aspen, Colorado 81611
https://bellyupaspen.com/calendar/